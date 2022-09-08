CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

CRSP stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

