Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.10. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 14,256 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $613.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.