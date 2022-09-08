Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.10. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 14,256 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Benson Hill Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $613.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
