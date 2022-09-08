AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,343 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of RXT stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.