AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,343 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

