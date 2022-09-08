AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 120.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.17. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $159.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

