PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:UNM opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.