Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

