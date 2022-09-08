Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Head to Head Comparison

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical 2.65% 10.15% 7.65% Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Natus Medical and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 270.08%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $473.44 million 2.41 $13.18 million $0.37 89.08 Hyperfine $1.50 million 59.66 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Natus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

Natus Medical beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing assessment, screening, and instrument fitting solutions; jaundice management products; brain injury products; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. Additionally, it offers essential products used in the everyday operation of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); balance assessment systems to evaluate patients with balance disorders; and NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the NICU. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation for hearing and balance care professionals. It serves university medical centers, public and private hospitals, physician offices, clinics, research laboratories, and others. The company was formerly known as ALGOTEK Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to Natus Medical Incorporated in September 1988. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

