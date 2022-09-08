Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,753 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,572 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 5.1 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DRH opened at $8.91 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.