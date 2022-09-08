Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 39,318 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,318 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

