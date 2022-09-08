Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

