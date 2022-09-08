Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $263,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

