Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CONMED were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CONMED by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $343,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.