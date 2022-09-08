Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

