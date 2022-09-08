Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 12,437 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GATX were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $94.44 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

