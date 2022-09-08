Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 9,202 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

