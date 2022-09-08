Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RLI were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.