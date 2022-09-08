Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 30,120 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 201.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.8 %

HWC opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.