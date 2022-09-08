Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 52,197 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,003,846 shares of company stock worth $363,231,861. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

