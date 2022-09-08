PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,130 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.