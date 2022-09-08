Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $573.78 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

