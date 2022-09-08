Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:FRT opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.