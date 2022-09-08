Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

NYSE:FRT opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.