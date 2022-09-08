Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average is $275.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

