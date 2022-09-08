IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

IONQ stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.64. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

