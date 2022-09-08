MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 616,951 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 385,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,400 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

