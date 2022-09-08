Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,925 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 603,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

SBRA stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.