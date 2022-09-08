ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.