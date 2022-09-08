MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

BLD opened at $181.60 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

