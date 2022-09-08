GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Insider David Riches Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Rating) insider David Riches purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$920,000.00 ($643,356.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

GenusPlus Group Limited provides power and communications infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Overhead Power Infrastructure, Underground Power and Telecommunications, Electrical Services and Mechanical Fabrication, and High Voltage Testing and Commissioning. It designs, constructs, and maintains underground network infrastructure for mining, telecommunications, and power utilities; designs, procures, and constructs high and low voltage infrastructures, including overhead and underground distribution and transmission lines, substations, switchyards, and related assets; and generates renewable energy.

