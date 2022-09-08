GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Insider David Riches Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Rating) insider David Riches purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$920,000.00 ($643,356.64).
GenusPlus Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.
GenusPlus Group Company Profile
