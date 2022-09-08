SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Ian Narev Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) insider Ian Narev sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.87 ($14.59), for a total value of A$313,050.00 ($218,916.08).
SEEK Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31.
SEEK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.
SEEK Company Profile
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.
Featured Stories
