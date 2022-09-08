CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.82. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Mandiant

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.