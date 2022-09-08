CI Investments Inc. Sells 493,956 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493,956 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. iStar’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

