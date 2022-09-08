CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.