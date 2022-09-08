CI Investments Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $221,385,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

FTV stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

