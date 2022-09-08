CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4,123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,368 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.