Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sify Technologies worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Sify Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

