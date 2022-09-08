Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

