Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $4,614,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $982,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 136,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,673.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 352,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 347,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

