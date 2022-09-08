American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,030 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,466,000. State Street Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,133,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,598,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 162,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

