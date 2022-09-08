Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.53%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

