Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after purchasing an additional 609,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

PRLB stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Proto Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.