InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 87.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 309.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 213,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

