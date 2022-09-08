Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.36 Million in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Applied Molecular Transport as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
AMTI stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
