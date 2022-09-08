Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.43% of Allakos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 258.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 170.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $256.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

