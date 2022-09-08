Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.29 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

