The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL opened at $247.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

