Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.51 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 3.1 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

