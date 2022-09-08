Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

