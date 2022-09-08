Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 97,600 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 135,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 275.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.