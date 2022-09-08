Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 747.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Proterra worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTRA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Proterra by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

