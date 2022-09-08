59,672 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

